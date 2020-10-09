1/
Ronald O'Brian Taylor
Ronald O'Brian Taylor, 69, of Maumelle, passed away on September 30, 2020.Walk through visitation will be held (Today), Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00am at Rock of Ages MBC, 8112 Bicentennial Rd., North Little Rock, AR.
Committal service and final resting place will be held at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Little Rock, AR.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
