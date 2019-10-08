|
Ronald Spurr, 80, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. He was born August 31, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Myrl and Eleanor (Salkowitz) Spurr. Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Gini and Merle Ann Spurr.
Ron served honorably in the U.S. Navy and had a fulfilling career in newspaper management. He devoted his life to providing the perfect life for his wife and family. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, sports car rallies, and flying. Ron was loved very much by his family, who will dearly miss his dry sense of humor and words of wisdom.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; devoted wife of 56 years, Ann Spurr; daughters, D'Anna (David) Williams and Theresa (Brian) Luker; son, Mike (Christina) Spurr; brother, Robert (Elaine) Spurr; 13 grandchildren, Brandon, Ronnie Ann, Brianna, Michael, Miranda, Micah, Gabe, Jasmine, Dylan, Hannah, Nainoa, Savannah, and Maile; two great-grandsons, Drake and Dominic; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to grandson, Brandon for being Ron's personal nurse, physical therapist, chauffeur, advocate, and sidekick for the past 3 years.
Memorial service will be at 10:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with private interment to follow.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019