Rowena Gable Malone died May 17, 2020. She was born in Hastings, IA, August 6, 1915, the second daughter of Mearl Arthur Gable and Ethelyn McKie Gable.

Her father, Mearl Arthur Gable, was a Methodist minister. Rowena and her family lived in five Iowa towns and cities before moving to Indianola, IA. She attended Simpson College in Indianola for two years and received her AB degree from the University of Iowa at Iowa City.

In 1958, Rowena earned her MS degree from Iowa State University. She and her daughter, Megan, moved to Ames and Rowena began a career in book publishing with the Iowa State University Press. From 1958 – 1983 she was successively promotion manager, editor and managing editor of the Iowa State University Press until her retirement in 1983.

During her career, she was listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who of American Women and World Who's Who of American Women.

After retirement, she traveled the United States, Canada and Europe. She became a community volunteer and received the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award in 1989 for recording books for the blind.

She married Gerald (Gerry) Ervin Malone in 1975. After Jerry's death in 1991, Rowena moved to Conway in 1993 to be close to Megan and Megan's husband, Guy Hobbs.

Rowena moved to College Square in 2003 where she made many new friends.

She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway, AR and a former member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ames, IA, where she was a member of the vestry and altar guild.

She was also a member of Women in Communication Zeta Phi Eta, Phi Delta Gamma, Delta, Delta, Delta and P.E.O (initiated 1936).

Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ervin Malone, Ames, IA; her sister, Enid L Schoenmann, Indianola, IA and her daughter, Margaret (Megan) Elizabeth Hobbs.

Rowena is survived by Guy Hobbs, son-in-law, Garry Malone, stepson, Sara Gottchaulk, stepdaughter, several step-grandchildren and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the P.E.O. Continuing Education Fund, Chapter BE, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Conway, AR or the Child Fund International.

A graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at a later date.

