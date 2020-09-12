Roy Dale King, 71, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born October 17, 1948, in Conway, AR, to the late Wendell E. and Ruth M King. Roy was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellis and Edith Kersey both of Bee Branch, AR and John and Ida King of Conway, AR.



After High School Roy served honorably in the United States Army Reserve where he received several Military Awards, he was especially proud of his expert rifleman award. Roy had a long successful career at Jodie Brown Motors as the Service Manager. Roy became self-employed and had a very successful carpet and paint store many knew of called "King's Carpet and Paint" and later also did pools and spas. The last 25 plus years he had developed a successful credit card processing company, Data Capture Consultants.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his only daughter, Vanessa (Richard) Lynch of Vilonia AR; his loving sister, Kathy Sigler of Conway AR; nephew, Michael (Sarah) Sigler; and his four granddaughters Morgan (Kalob) Dycus, Reagan (Austin) Bethell, Logan Mitchell and Leighton Lynch. He also has two great grandchildren, Henslee Bethell and Kash Dycus as well as many other friends and family.



Roy was an avid Razorback Football Fan, and also enjoyed playing golf, loved hunting and fishing in his younger years.

There are no funeral services planned due to Covid-19; however the family will have a private graveside service with military honors.

