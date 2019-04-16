Roy Haywood Herndon II, age 96 of Conway went to his eternal home on April 6th. Where he is enjoying his freedom from Alzheimer's. The visitation will be held at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8pm, with Rosary starting at 8pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, April 12th starting at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to /Arkansas chapter at www.alz.org or garysinisefoundation.org for military veterans. Please visit our website for the full obituary and to your love and support with the family at griffinleggettconway.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019