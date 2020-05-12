Roy Levi Junyor 65, of Springhill, Arkansas passed away May 8th 2020.
He was born on June 15th 1954 to Clois W. and Mary E. (Irby) Junyor in Conway
Arkansas.
He is proceeded in death by his Father Clois W. Junyor.
Roy is survived by his Mother, Mary E. Junyor, Brother, Richard "Outlaw" Junyor,
Sister, Carla and (Robert) Robertson, Three Children, Shane Junyor,
Crissy and (Robby) Hightower, and Chance and (Kari) Junyor.
Seven Grand Children, One Great Grandchild.
He also leaves behind many cherished Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews,
Cousins and (DEER) Friends
Roy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed Bow Hunting and Fishing.
He was a Life Member of the Arkansas Bowhunter Association.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to his love of bow hunting at
www.arkansasbowhunters.org
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas
Guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 12, 2020.