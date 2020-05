Roy Levi Junyor 65, of Springhill, Arkansas passed away May 8th 2020.He was born on June 15th 1954 to Clois W. and Mary E. (Irby) Junyor in ConwayArkansas.He is proceeded in death by his Father Clois W. Junyor.Roy is survived by his Mother, Mary E. Junyor, Brother, Richard "Outlaw" Junyor,Sister, Carla and (Robert) Robertson, Three Children, Shane Junyor,Crissy and (Robby) Hightower, and Chance and (Kari) Junyor.Seven Grand Children, One Great Grandchild.He also leaves behind many cherished Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews,Cousins and (DEER) FriendsRoy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed Bow Hunting and Fishing.He was a Life Member of the Arkansas Bowhunter Association.A Memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate to his love of bow hunting atArrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, ArkansasGuestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com