Roy Lincoln Meek, 76, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord September 15, 2019. He was born October 13, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Abraham Lincoln and Ruby Lee Meek. Roy was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. More than anything Roy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Christine Meek, Roy Lee Meek, Robert Meek, and Michael Meek, ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Reva Blalock and Ruby Nell, and many more family and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
