Roy Piggee Sr
1946 - 2020
Roy Piggee, Sr., 74, of Conway, AR departed this life November 15, 2020. He was born May 29, 1946 in Conway, AR to the late Jake and Josephine (Piggee) Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters Nikita Piggee and Tomikia(Sean) Hampton, both of Conway, AR; one son Roy Piggee, Jr. of Conway, AR; 7 grandchildren Seantrice Hampton, Tamia Hampton, Deseandra Hampton, Taymar Hampton, Olivia Piggee, Lauren Piggee and Darius Piggee; five sisters Lesterine (John) Umonah, Elva Hampton, Minnie (Samuel) Woodard, Julie (Henry) Smith,Barbara Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Salem Cemetery, 4949 Prince Street, Conway. Walk-Thru Visitation 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
