Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruby Sullivan Obituary
Ruby Evelyn Sullivan, 93, of Bee Branch, Arkansas passed away on October 21, 2019. She is preceded by her husband, Reverend Roy Wallace Sullivan Sr. Evelyn is survived by children, Homer (Suzy) Sullivan, Roy (Becky) Sullivan Jr., Darlene (Tim) Robison, and Anita (Bill) Igou; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. Visitation at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home Thursday, October 24 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Services at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home Friday, October 25 @ 2:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
