Rupert "Buddy" Sims II, 75, went to be with the Lord, August 30, 2019. He was born September 5, 1943 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Rupert and Maxine Sims. Buddy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He retired after many years at Arkla Gas Company. Buddy was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Sims and his son, Kevin Sims.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:00AM with Funeral Service beginning at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019