Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Rupert Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rupert "Buddy" Sims


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rupert "Buddy" Sims Obituary
Rupert "Buddy" Sims II, 75, went to be with the Lord, August 30, 2019. He was born September 5, 1943 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Rupert and Maxine Sims. Buddy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He retired after many years at Arkla Gas Company. Buddy was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Sims and his son, Kevin Sims.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:00AM with Funeral Service beginning at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rupert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now