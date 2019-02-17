Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth Eilene (Harrison) LeVay, 67, of Conway, passed away with family by her side at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock on February 11, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1951, in Camden, Arkansas, to the late Harvey Lee Harrison, Sr., and Alma Leona Harrison McFarren.

Ruth was a graduate of Harmony Grove High School and attended nursing school in Camden, where she graduated at the top of her class. She served her community for several years as a licensed practical nurse in south Arkansas and later, after moving to central Arkansas, she worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Arkansas in Little Rock. A lifelong Christian, Ruth was a devoted member of Faith Church in Conway, where she taught Sunday School and often led Bible study. She was a loving and supportive wife, a nurturing and dedicated mother, and a beautiful soul.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edwin LeVay, daughters Tamara Dawn Howell (Lance) and Judith Eve Dowden (Cody), granddaughters Briann Eilene Howell and Clara Millie Dowden, siblings Harvey Harrison, Jr. and Della Harrison, and a host of dear friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Church in Conway, AR on Thursday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m., pastor Sam Adair presiding. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. that morning.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Faith Church ministries, 1655 Middle Road, Conway, Arkansas 72032, and condolences may be shared at

