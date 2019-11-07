Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Conway, AR
Ruth Geraldine "Jeri" (Hardin) Myrick


1934 - 2019
Ruth Geraldine "Jeri" (Hardin) Myrick Obituary
Ruth Geraldine "Jeri" (Hardin) Myrick, 84, of Conway, died on November 5, 2019. She was born in Pickles Gap, Arkansas, on December 23, 1934, to Paul Eugene Hardin and Ruth Brewster Hay. Known as Geraldine or "Jeri" to family and friends, she married Edward Earl of McKinney, Texas. After working as a manager of B. Dalton Bookstores in Birmingham, Alabama, she and Edward returned to Conway and soon opened a bookstore in North Little Rock selling new and used books. They later opened a second store in Conway. They both served as the directors of the annual Arkansas Book and Paper Show for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; as well as by her sister, Eleanor Hardin Opitz; and brother, James B. Hardin. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Myrick and Amanda Simpkins of Little Rock; the light of her life, grandson, Trent Marshall; her brother, Bill Hardin of Mount Ida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
