Ruth Miley Hibbs, of Conway, passed away October 10, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on January 6, 1923 to Richard and Iris Miley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Churchill Young and Nolan Hibbs, sisters, Jeanne Acklin and Joy McClaren. Ruth was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church since 1979.
She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Humphries, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM with family present from 6-8PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service will be at 1:00PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park with Brother Jay McAlister officiating.
