1/1
Ruth Miley Hibbs
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Miley Hibbs, of Conway, passed away October 10, 2020. She was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on January 6, 1923 to Richard and Iris Miley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Churchill Young and Nolan Hibbs, sisters, Jeanne Acklin and Joy McClaren. Ruth was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church since 1979.

She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Humphries, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM with family present from 6-8PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service will be at 1:00PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park with Brother Jay McAlister officiating.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved