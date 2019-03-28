Ruth Clements Naylor, 77, of North Little Rock, previously of Conway died March 25, 2019. She was born February 20, 1942 to the late George Clements and Naomi Lane Clements.
She is survived by three children, Michael Naylor of Sherwood, Randall (Cindy) Naylor of North Little Rock and Kim (Shane) Stone of Concord; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her special sister, Loretta Clements Chuning and husband, Butch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Billy Naylor; and grandson, Joey Stone.
Ruth lost her 15-year battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer which she fought hard and never gave up. She loved life, her family and was always helping her friends and family anytime she could. Ruth taught Beauty and Barber school and was the first woman in Arkansas to teach and cut men and women hair. She cut hair in North Little Rock for over 40 years at her shop, The Family Styling Center. She had many friends and family that she loved dearly and was sad when she had to recently stop working. She had a great church family at Baring Cross Baptist Church, loved her Sunday School class (The Faith Seekers) and enjoyed going on trips with her family whenever she could.
Memorials may be made to Baring Cross Baptist Church, 7541 Warden Road, Sherwood, Arkansas 72120.
A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 29th at Baring Cross Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway.
