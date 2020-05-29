Sam Wesley Pruitt, 79, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, May 27, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940 in Valiant, Oklahoma to the late Clint Pruitt and Clara Mae Spencer. Sam graduated from Chickasha High School in Oklahoma. He was a great athlete playing basketball and was offered multiple scholarships but chose instead to serve his country in the US Marines. Sam was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed Farming, Hunting, Ranching and all of his animals. He worked in the late 70's as a Faulkner County Road Foreman; after he was self-employed in Logging, Heavy Equipment and Farming. In his later years he proudly worked at Wooster Grocery and Serving his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, spouses, Wilma Jean Pruitt and Donna Pruitt, granddaughter, Sandra Anthony and step-father, Walter Spencer.



Sam is survived by his children, Claretta (Brett) Walker, Walt (Lisa Evans) Pruitt, Kelly (Randy) Davis, Wes Pruitt, eleven grandchildren, Jimmy Sam (Sarah) Anthony, Logan Gwathney, Katie Beth Pruitt, Emily Jean Pruitt, Dalton Clements, Samantha (Tyrel) Sloan, Canton Davis, Hannah Davis, Addie Davis, Bay Wesley Pruitt, Meredith (Jacob) Hickman, three great-grandchildren, Tell Sloan, Ellie Sloan, Eiland Anthony; sister, Nan Hankins of Wooster, AR, brother, Charles (Glenda) Pruitt of Moore, OK, and a host of family and friends that were family.



Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.

Funeral Service will begin at 10:00AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Roller McNutt.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wooster, Arkansas.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the VA Hospital, especially Dr. Valrapale and Dr. Motion for their excellent care.



Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store