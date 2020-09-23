1/1
Sandra Elaine (Harvey) Tate
1947 - 2020
Sandra Elaine Tate (Harvey), age 72 of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Superior Health and Rehab. She was born in Tyler, Texas, to her late parents, Lola Mae Gerrald and James Gordon Harvey on October 26, 1947.

She graduated from Metropolitan High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, and received her LPN License from the Arkansas Baptist Health School of Nursing. She worked as an LPN in the health care industry for more than 20 years.

Affectionately known as Mama Tate, some of her greatest joys in life were raising her children, watching them play sports, and being an active member of the Mayflower community. Sandra was a lover of dogs, especially her beloved Coco. In 2000, she received a life-saving Liver transplant. Later in life she enjoyed her time being a member of Brumley Baptist Church (Conway) and making life-long friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Irby of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She is survived by her sister, Janice Harvey of Risen, Arkansas.; one son, Bryon Tate and his wife Becky of Avondale, Arizona; one daughter, Kimberly Evans and her husband Jimmy of Conway, Arkansas.

Visitation will be at 9:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00am Friday, September 25, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, 650 Central Landing Blvd., Conway, Arkansas (501) 327-7727. A Private Interment will follow.

Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.

Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
SEP
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
