Sandra Kay Marcus
1949 - 2020
Sandra Kay Marcus, of Conway, Arkansas passed from this earth on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1949 in Carden Bottoms.

Sandra Kay was the youngest child of F.C and Alta Rook of Carden Bottoms. She was married to Russel Marcus on October of 1967, and they were married until his passing in 1999. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Fran, Franklin, Robert and Jerry Rook; two sisters, Tereva Tilmon and Billie Jean Smith.

Sandra Kay is survived by two children, Shawna Marcus Evans of Wooster, Russel Shane Marcus (Mia) of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Hailey (Christopher) Schmidt, Brittney Evans, Brandi (Zach) Moore, Justus Marcus, Ashlyn Marcus, Bryce Marcus; two great grandchildren, Adeline Schmidt, Maxton Moore. She had four special nieces, Barbara Loveless, Carol Wood, Diane White, and Sammie Johnston. We would like to thank Dr. William Freeman and Dr. Alex Freeman of Freeman Family Medicine and Hospice Home Care.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30A.M., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bryant's Cove Cemetery with Bro. Denver Robinson officiating.

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bryant's Cove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
