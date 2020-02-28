Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Andrew Snyder


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Andrew Snyder Obituary
Scott Andrew Snyder, 54, of Conway, passed away after a brief illness and a broken heart following the recent death of his mother on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1965, in Conway to the late James William and Wanda Jean Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Lee Snyder.

Scott is survived by a sister, Shirley Ann (Charles) Jackson; brother, Steve Allen (Diane) Snyder; nephew, Robert Brent Jackson; nieces, Kristin Brooke Rios, Jennifer Lynn Labiak; great nieces, Reagan Taylor Jackson, Chloe Diana Rios, Peyton Breann Labiak; and great nephew, Easton Christopher Labiak.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -