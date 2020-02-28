|
Scott Andrew Snyder, 54, of Conway, passed away after a brief illness and a broken heart following the recent death of his mother on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1965, in Conway to the late James William and Wanda Jean Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Lee Snyder.
Scott is survived by a sister, Shirley Ann (Charles) Jackson; brother, Steve Allen (Diane) Snyder; nephew, Robert Brent Jackson; nieces, Kristin Brooke Rios, Jennifer Lynn Labiak; great nieces, Reagan Taylor Jackson, Chloe Diana Rios, Peyton Breann Labiak; and great nephew, Easton Christopher Labiak.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020