Shannon Long

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Long.
Service Information
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR
72058
(501)-679-4400
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mayflower, AR
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mayflower, AR
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shannon Long, 49, Mayflower passed on April 22nd. Visitation held at First Baptist Church in Mayflower on April 26th from 6:00PM-8:00PM.

On April 22, 2019 Shannon Long reunited with former bandmates Kenneth & Clara Green for a gospel tour.

She is survived by her husband Kris, son Jordan (Chelsea) Long and daughter Lauren.

Services will be Saturday April 27th at 2:00 PM with visitation on Friday from 6-8 PM at First Baptist Church of Mayflower.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview, Greenbrier,AR www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.