Shannon Long, 49, Mayflower passed on April 22nd. Visitation held at First Baptist Church in Mayflower on April 26th from 6:00PM-8:00PM.
On April 22, 2019 Shannon Long reunited with former bandmates Kenneth & Clara Green for a gospel tour.
She is survived by her husband Kris, son Jordan (Chelsea) Long and daughter Lauren.
Services will be Saturday April 27th at 2:00 PM with visitation on Friday from 6-8 PM at First Baptist Church of Mayflower.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview, Greenbrier,AR www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019