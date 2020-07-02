Sharion Kaye Starkey Carter, 73, of Conway passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 6, 1946 in Conway to the late Joe Deal "Jack" Starkey and Dorothy Mae Lipscomb Starkey.
She was an office manager of The Chiropractic Clinic for over 30 years. Prior to that she was co-owner of The Perfect Setting for 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Deal "Jack" Starkey and Dorothy Mae Lipscomb Starkey; and brother, Roger Neil Starkey.
She is survived by her daughters Tish Carter and Carson Carter Sanders (David Sanders); 3 grandchildren Cameron Kaye Sheffield (John Sheffield), Talon Sellers and Jenna Sellers; 3 great grandchildren Alyster Hall, Braxton Sheffield and Mia Sheffield; and a niece Jacquelyn Starkey Yarbrough (Kevin Yarbrough).
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery with Reverend Susan Carter Wiggins officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Sanders, Kevin Yarbrough, Kenny Starkey, Clay Lamey, Larry Graddy and Dick Cisne.
Memorials may be made to the Silver Sneakers program at Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center, 700 Salem Road, Conway, AR 72034 or to a charity of your choice
.
