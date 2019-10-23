|
Sharon Kay Adkisson, 70, of Conway, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born October 1, 1949 in St. James, Arkansas to the late Ervin and Rosie (Brooks) Younger. Sharon retired from Conway Human Development Center.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Adkisson, son, Michael Adkisson Jr. of Conway, daughter, Jessica Milam of Little Rock, two grandchildren, Trustin Adkisson and Gracie Adkisson, sisters, Lisa Younger of Mountain View, Geneva Younger Tilly of Wichita, KS, Shirley Younger Price of Oklahoma, brothers, Kenneth "Charlie" Younger of St. James, Terry "Tom" Younger of St. James, Douglas "Doug" Younger of Mountain View, "John" Edward Younger of St. James, brother in laws, Jim (Pat) Adkisson and Joe Adkisson of Conway, special friends, Loretta Elliot and Margaret Cullum, and many more family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Verbalea (Younger) Passmore, Junior Younger, Lora Jean Younger Pilcher, Willa (Younger) Clements, Clinton "Pap" Younger and James "Pete" Dewy Younger.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019