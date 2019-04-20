Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Ann Mitchell, 75, of Vilonia, AR, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Victoria, TX, on August 26, 1943, to Gilbert and Helen Van Dyke Sherrill. Her younger years were spent in Shreveport, LA, where she was a graduate of Fair Park High School and attended Centenary College. After marrying Harris Frank Mitchell, Jr, in 1965, she moved to Arkansas where she worked in a number of school systems, raised two children, and completed a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Henderson State University. She was also certified as a reading specialist.



Despite having been born with serious heart defects, she backed down from few challenges. Dr. Denton Cooley of Houston, TX, was one of the most well known heart surgeons in America. In the late 1960s, Sharon went to Dr. Cooley to have the defects repaired. He declined to do so after determining that the risk was greater than the chance of success. But, with the advancements in heart surgery by 1995, she was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where considerable repair was made.



Sharon taught in several elementary and middle schools, as well as teaching reading at the junior college level in what was then Southwest Technical Institute in Camden, AR.



She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Vilonia, AR. She was active in a number of civic activities including Lions' Clubs, and Optimist Clubs. Her love of animals caused her to volunteer in the Humane Society organization for many years. Among her greatest joys in life was being a "Granny" and being able to help a friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister-in-law, Beth Rudisill.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harris Frank Mitchell, Jr.; a son, Michael Alan Mitchell (Judy) of Gloucester , VA; a daughter, Carla Michelle Pratt (Shawn) of Vilonia, AR; six grandchildren, Miko Colvin, Loren Colvin, and Brody Mitchell of Gloucester, VA; Kaleb McBay, Emily McBay, and William Mitchell "Hank" Pratt of Vilonia; a sister, Andrea Coats (Jim), brother-in-law, Dennis Rudisill, and a number of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM at Friendship Baptist Church 767 Rocky Point Road Conway, AR. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM also at the church, with Bro. Ken Jordan, Bro. Chris Franco, and Bro. Jim King officiating.



Pallbearers will be John Pennington, Andy Pennington, Clarence Wooten, Jerry Johnson, Roger Ginnett, and Scott Sparks.



Entombment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.



