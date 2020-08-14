Sharon"Jane" Scott age 77 of Conway, AR, formerly of Strong, AR passed away Tuesday,August 11, 2020 in Conway. Jane was born on August 18, 1942 in Danville, IL to the late Wilma Lucille Wilson Brandon and Joseph Robert Brandon. Jane was of the Assembly of God Faith and was the former owner of Lipsey's Sandwich Shop, for many years. She later worked in the Deliat Wal Mart, serving ten plus years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading and enjoyed being outdoors, whether she was fishing, hunting or gardening, she loved it all. In recent years, she enjoyed going dancing with her special friend, Jimmy Covington.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. "Buddy" Scott Sr., and a sister, Sally Heckler
Survivors include; one son, Robert E. Scott Jr. of Strong; one daughter, Rhonda Johnson and husband Tony of Conway; one granddaughter, Jessica Jones of Greenbrier; two sisters, Jo Ann Wallace and husband Jerry of Homer, IL, and twin sister, Karen Jean Baer of Iuka, IL; special cousin, Junior Cameron and wife Amy; special friend and Companion, Jimmy Covington of Springhill, AR along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a graveside service at 10:00 am on Friday,August 14, 2020 at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, with Bro. Terry Burke officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Perry's Funeral Chapels.
There will be a guestbook available for signing between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Thursday at Perry's Funeral Chapels. Online condolences can be made at www.perrysfuneralchapels.com
In lieu of lowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Conway, AR