Shawn Smith Obituary
Shawn Smith, 49, of Little Rock, AR departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Otis L. and Evelyn G. (Brown) Smith.
He is survived by one daughter, Zoey Chaneyworth of NLR, AR; three sisters Cherrie E. Smith and Tomika Tripp, both of Detroit, MI and Princess M. Smith of Tulsa, OK; one brother Otis L. Smith of Conway, AR and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Zion Temple COGIC, 1272 Sutton Street, Conway, AR. Visitation 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Salem Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
