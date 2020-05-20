Sunday, May 17th, 2020, Sherri Luzia (Pacheco) Ballew, loving wife, daughter, sister and mother of five children, passed away at age 51, after a valiant fight over heart related issues. Sherri was born February 20th, 1969 in Half Moon Bay, a coastal town of California. She grew up loving animals, farm-life and the ocean. She often poke of enjoying morning coffee watching the cattle in the fields of a nearby farm.
She married her sweetheart, Craig Ballew on July 8, 1995. She was the mother of five precious children
Brianna, twins Craig and Samantha and twins George and Mateo. Sherri and her family moved to
Greenbrier, Arkansas March of 2013.
Everyone knew Sherri to have a colorful personality and saw her take an active role in the pursuits of her
children including Pop Warner Football, coaching Pop Warner and competitive cheerleading as well as
enjoying horses, the raising of farm animals such as pigs and chickens through FFA and 4-H. She created
her own BallewZoo at home with beloved dogs, cats, turtles, chickens and even a peacock. Sherri also
loved her Portuguese heritage. She and her family participated in many Portuguese Festa "Chamarita"
celebrations in California and she taught several in Arkansas about her Portuguese beans dish as well as
Half Moon Bay, California fava beans and artichokes. Sherri's generosity and can-do attitude were
evident in all these pursuits and more.
Sherri is survived by her husband Craig Ballew and her 5 children Brianna Meza (husband Jared),
Samantha, Craig, George and Mateo Ballew of Greenbrier, Arkansas. She is also survived by her mother
LaVerne Pacheco of Half Moon Bay, CA, and siblings Alan (Diana), Mateo (Terri) and Bobbi Pacheco a
well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor 10:00 AM, Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church,
1115 College Ave, Conway, Arkansas 72032. In compliance with covid-19 restrictions all attendees over
the age of 10 must wear masks. Families will be seated with adherence to social distancing
requirements.
The family would welcome stories and pictures of Sherri sent to ballewfamily20@gmail.com. Cards may
be sent to BallewZoo at 68 W Pleasant Valley Road, Greenbrier, AR 72058. Donations in Sherri's name
may be made to the Faulkner County 4H Foundation, 844 Faulkner St., Conway, AR 72034. For donations
by phone call Kami at (501) 749-8924.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 20, 2020.