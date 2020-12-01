Shirley Ann Gamble, 81, of Conway, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, May 3, 1939 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late James and Ruth Kosier Flora.
Ms. Gamble was a graduate of Auburn University with a Master's Degree in Counseling. She was the former Director of Long Term Care for the state of Arkansas, she loved to travel around researching genealogy, bird watching, gardening, hiking and anything to do with outdoors. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Conway.
Ms. Gamble was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Honea.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Bryan (Sharon) Gamble of Nashville, Tennessee and Eric Gamble of Conway; grandsons, Tim Gamble, Aaron Gamble, Ben Gamble and Alec Gamble; a great-grandson, Rex Gamble; a sister, Kay Sutton of Michigan; and a host of other family and friends.
Interment will take place at a later time in Knoxville, Tennessee.
