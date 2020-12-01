1/1
Shirley Ann Gamble
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Gamble, 81, of Conway, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, May 3, 1939 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late James and Ruth Kosier Flora.
Ms. Gamble was a graduate of Auburn University with a Master's Degree in Counseling. She was the former Director of Long Term Care for the state of Arkansas, she loved to travel around researching genealogy, bird watching, gardening, hiking and anything to do with outdoors. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Conway.
Ms. Gamble was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Honea.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Bryan (Sharon) Gamble of Nashville, Tennessee and Eric Gamble of Conway; grandsons, Tim Gamble, Aaron Gamble, Ben Gamble and Alec Gamble; a great-grandson, Rex Gamble; a sister, Kay Sutton of Michigan; and a host of other family and friends.
Interment will take place at a later time in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved