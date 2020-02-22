|
|
Shirley D. Heffington, 84, of Conway, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born September 15, 1935 in Damascus, AR. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice Steele (Jesse) and her father, Paul Herring, sisters, Jo Ross (Pete) and Anne McNatt (Allen), four nephews, Bobby and Tommy Price, Ricky and David McNatt.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Denny Heffington, five children, James Lane (Mary), Jackie Moix (Kenny), Lonnie Heffington (Teresa), Scott Heffington (Rickey Medlock) and Mark Heffington (Kristin), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church. She was employed at Home Interiors and Gifts of Dallas, TX for over 40 years and during that time served as Central Arkansas Area Director. Shirley was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, needlepoint and collecting owls. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Shirley will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Sunday, February 23rd at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A graveside service will be held at 11am Monday, February 24th at Crestlawn Memorial Park, with Bro. Don Chandler officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020