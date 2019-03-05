Shirley Diane Effinger, age 67, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away February 26, 2019. Born on February 10, 1952 in Batesville, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Stella Barnett Ballard.
Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a graduate of Manila High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Roger Frank Effinger, her son Brian Frank Effinger, grandchildren Julia Susan Effinger and Lily Erin Effinger, her brothers and sisters Vickie, Susan, Terry and Gary. Shirley is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Olmstead Funeral Home.
www.olmstead.cc
Olmstead Funeral Home - Heber Springs
601 W. Main St.
Heber Springs, AR 72543
501-362-2422
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019