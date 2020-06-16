Shirley Marie Miller, of Conway Arkansas, passed away on June 8th, 2020. She was survived by her daughter, Augusta Leeann Strawn, mother, Sheila Miller, sisters, Sheena Miller-Goodwin, Shirelle Mercedes Fortner, and Shyann Fortner. Shirley is also survived by several nieces and a nephew.



She will be most remembered for her kind heart, beautiful soul, and pretty smile.



"Always be kind, even when others are not, because what they find important on the outside you have inside you."



She is loved and missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store