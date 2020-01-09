|
Stanley Leon Oldham, 54, of Conway, AR departed this life on January 1, 2020. He was born to Virginia Yarbrough and the late Clarence Campbell, Sr. on February 4, 1965 in Detroit, MI.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dukes Oldham of Conway, AR; mother Virginia Yarbrough of Conway, AR; one son, Stanley Oldham, Jr. of Detroit, MI; three daughters, Jena Oldham, Denajah Oldham and Ariel Oldham, all of Detroit, MI; two stepchildren, Edward Palmer and Whitley Tims, both of Conway, AR; one sister, Edna (Dwayne) White of Detroit, MI and five brothers, Edward (Leslie) Oldman of Dallas, TX; Reginald (Kelli) Oldham of Hayward, CA; Theodore (Krystal) Perry of Conway, AR: Felton (Theresa) Perry of Jacksonville, AR and Gerrel (Geraldine) Garrett of Sherwood, AR.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce Street, Conway, AR. Visitation 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Dukes Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020