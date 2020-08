On Tuesday August 18, 2020, this world lost a great man; Stanley RichardMascoe, 89, of Sherwood, Arkansas, departed from this world and entered hisheavenly home. He was born October 23, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to thelate Stanley Orville Mascoe and Martha Elizabeth Fish Mascoe. Stanleyserved as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army specializing inchemical care, he was very patriotic and proud of his country. Afterdischarging from the Army, he became a sales representative for a paintcompany. He and his wife Pam attended Woodland Heights Baptist Church inConway where he has served as a deacon for many years, a Sunday schoolteacher and a Gideon for over 50 years; he loved handing out bibles to thechildren and witnessing to those he would come in contact with. He enjoyedmany things such as fishing, Christmas, telling others his love for theLord and spending time with his family. Stanley was a very loving husband,father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a respected man; he will begreatly missed by all who loved him.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Pam Mascoe; children,Renee Marie Binkley and husband Bill, Stanley (Ricky) Mascoe Jr. and wifeBeverly, Cynthia Elizabeth Webb and husband Kerry, Mark Evan Mascoe andwife Andrea, Susan Cain and husband Randy, Steven Gates; one sister,Barbara Leon and husband Bill; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1great great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and otherfamily members.Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley, and Martha Mascoe;his first wife, Joyce Louise Mascoe; one brother, Gerald T. Mascoe.Pall Bears will be Stanley's grandsons.Honorary Pall Bears will be the Sunday School Class.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to theGideons or Woodland Heights Baptist in Conway in honor of Stanley Mascoe.Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with services following at 2:00 p.m.at the Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway with Brother Larry Whiteofficiating. Burial will follow at the Crest lawn Memorial Park in Conway.Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Stanley's onlineregister book, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.