On Tuesday August 18, 2020, this world lost a great man; Stanley Richard
Mascoe, 89, of Sherwood, Arkansas, departed from this world and entered his
heavenly home. He was born October 23, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the
late Stanley Orville Mascoe and Martha Elizabeth Fish Mascoe. Stanley
served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army specializing in
chemical care, he was very patriotic and proud of his country. After
discharging from the Army, he became a sales representative for a paint
company. He and his wife Pam attended Woodland Heights Baptist Church in
Conway where he has served as a deacon for many years, a Sunday school
teacher and a Gideon for over 50 years; he loved handing out bibles to the
children and witnessing to those he would come in contact with. He enjoyed
many things such as fishing, Christmas, telling others his love for the
Lord and spending time with his family. Stanley was a very loving husband,
father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a respected man; he will be
greatly missed by all who loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Pam Mascoe; children,
Renee Marie Binkley and husband Bill, Stanley (Ricky) Mascoe Jr. and wife
Beverly, Cynthia Elizabeth Webb and husband Kerry, Mark Evan Mascoe and
wife Andrea, Susan Cain and husband Randy, Steven Gates; one sister,
Barbara Leon and husband Bill; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1
great great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other
family members.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley, and Martha Mascoe;
his first wife, Joyce Louise Mascoe; one brother, Gerald T. Mascoe.
Pall Bears will be Stanley's grandsons.
Honorary Pall Bears will be the Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the
Gideons or Woodland Heights Baptist in Conway in honor of Stanley Mascoe.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with services following at 2:00 p.m.
at the Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway with Brother Larry White
officiating. Burial will follow at the Crest lawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Stanley's online
register book, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.