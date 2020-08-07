Steve Moix, 65, of Conway went to be with the Lord August 4, 2020. He was born December 8, 1954 in Little Rock, AR to the late Sylvester Louis and Catherine Virginia (Paladino) Moix. Steve worked at Hambuchen Furniture delivering furniture for many years. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Steve is survived by his son, Jason Moix, brother, Pat Moix, nephews, Isaac and Bo Moix, and neice, Mary Elizabeth Moix.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.
