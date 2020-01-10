|
|
|
Steve Wright, Sr., 67, of North Little Rock, passed away January 1, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Mt. Nebo MBC, 3201 W 2nd Ave., Pine Bluff, AR.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00am at St. John MBC, 2501 S. Main St., Little Rock, AR.
Committal service and final resting place: Arkansas Memorial Gardens Cemetery, North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020