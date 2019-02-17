Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Allan Hall. View Sign

Steven Allan Hall, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home. He was born April 10, 1947 in Fayetteville to Vernon and Frances Rose Hall.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell; and a sister, Linda.



Steve graduated from the University of North Texas. His first job was with Moore Business Forms. Following that job, he ran his own table manufacturing company (Twin Tables). From there, he went on to become a rural mail carrier for 30 years.



He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steve was a member of the North Woods Deer Camp. He was active in the Knights of Columbus Conway Council #4143. He was a 4th Degree Knight.



Steve is survived by Barbara Hall; a son, Luke Hall (Alisha) of Farmington; a daughter, Shannon Steinert (Kaedon) of Fayetteville; 2 brothers, Thomas and Patrick; a sister, Kathleen; 5 grandchildren, Barrett and Scarlett Hall and Olivia, Kaedon and Evan Steinert; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 A.M. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville. There will be a reception following the service.



1722 N Starr Dr

Fayetteville, AR 72701

