Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
307 N Saint Joseph St
Morrilton, AR 72110
(501) 354-0053
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
307 N Saint Joseph St
Morrilton, AR 72110
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
105 Arnold Street
Plumerville, AR
View Map
Steven Reese


1956 - 2019
Steven Reese Obituary
Steven W. Reese, 63, of Plumerville, AR departed this life Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born February 6, 1956 in Morrilton, AR to Lorine Palmer Reese and the late Ulysee Reese.

He is preceded in death by his father; two sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Reese of Plumerville, AR; one son, Cordell Reese of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Dasha Reese, of Nashville, TN; mother Lorine Reese; three grandchildren Jordan Ambuehl, Devron Reese and Natiyah Millian; three sisters Velma Wright of Morrilton, AR; Lois Jackson and Sharon Reese, both of Tulsa, OK.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Arnold Street, Plumerville, AR. Visitation 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Pisgah, Springfield, AR.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 307 N. St. Joseph Street, Morrilton, AR. 501-354-0053 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
