Steven Scott Parsons passed from this earth to his heavenly home on July 30, 2020. Scotty was born in Conway, Arkansas to Alies A. and Eva Lee McGaha Parsons on October 10, 1950.
He graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1968 and was a carpenter by trade. He was a member of Holland Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Alies A. Parsons.
He is survived by his mother, Eva Lee Parsons of Holland; wife, Donna Woodham Parsons; his children, Michael (Sonya) Brady of Mount Vernon, Sherry (Chris) Cook of Conway, William (Loretta) Carr of Wooster, and Whitney Carr of Jacksonville; his sister, Krista Kay (Jerry) Mauldin; and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by good friends Blake (Tiffany) Keathley of Conway and James Slaughter.
Private family graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Holland on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 10:00am with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com