In loving memory of Sue "Susie" McDavid Love VanEtten Susie Love VanEtten, 54, of Chapmansboro, TN passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital, Nashville, TN. She was born in Conway, Arkansas to Harold Dean and Sue McDavid Love. She graduated from Conway High School in 1984. She attended University of Central Arkansas and was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She then followed her passion of working in the food industry for many years in Central Arkansas. In 1992, she moved to Nashville, TN to pursuit a job managing the beloved Tin Angel restaurant on West End. There she met her husband Richard Van Etten and many lifelong friends. She and Richard were married on September 27, 1997. They settled down in Chapmansboro,TN and in 2001 welcomed their first child Katrina Marie and then Nickolas Love in 2003. Susie then went on to manage the local favorite Provence Café in Hillsboro Village, Nashville. Susie was very passionate about baking and became quite popular with many loyal customers in her community. Her dream was to own her own restaurant and in 2008, she and her husband opened Pleasant Thyme Café in 2008. This was one of her proudest accomplishments and earned rave reviews. During this time, she won a baking contest for her Thousand-Dollar Pecan brownies that is featured in the cookbook that she and her husband published in 2003, The Pleasant Thyme Cookbook- Small Town Favorites. Susie enjoyed playing board games with her husband and children. She especially loved the excitement of picking teams and watching the March Madness basketball tournament with her extended family every spring. Susie is survived by her husband Richard Van Etten, daughter Katrina Van Etten and son Nickolas Van Etten; her parents Dr. Harold and Sue Love; her siblings Hal Love (Lisa Hayes), Laina Love Jones (Stephen), and Wendy Love Hicky (Philip). She is also survived by her father in-law and mother in-law Richard and Geraldine Van Etten of Nantucket, MA; sisters in-law Karen Van Etten, Jeanne Van Etten, and Linda Van Etten Rausch (Greg); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister in-law Susan Van Etten. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all those who showed their love for Susie and concern for her health. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the educational fund for Katrina and Nickolas Van Etten; Those wanting to donate please make checks out to: Susie Love Van Etten Children's Education Fund First Security Bank 2105 Dave Ward Drive Conway, Arkansas 72034 or any First Security Bank branch Donations can also be made electronically https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8rqJlKStj1