|
|
Sue Pierce Osburn died November 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Sue was born July 1, 1935 in Gorman, Texas to Clinton and Odessa Bibby Pierce.
Sue grew up in Hobbs, New Mexico and Wichita Falls, Texas. She graduated from high school and Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, where she earned a B.S. in accountancy. Sue received her M.S. degree in Accountancy from the University of Houston. She was granted her Texas CPA certificate in 1973.
She taught at the University of Houston and North Harris Community College (now Lone Star College) before going to work for Exxon Corporation in 1975. She retired from Exxon in 1992 and she and her husband Paul retired to Hot Springs, Arkansas, later moving to Conway. Sue was active in volunteer work in Hot Springs including the Garland County Friends of the Library, CASA, and Garvin Gardens.
Sue is survived by her three children: Carol Gardner, her husband Johnny and son Tommy of Spring, TX; Michael Robinson, his wife Dawn and son Zachary of Spring, TX; and Diane Robinson, her husband Wayne Oudekerk and daughter Abigail of Conway, AR. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Fran Geoca, husband Tom, and their children Alex, Emily, Paul, and Sam. Sue is predeceased by her husband, Paul Osburn; stepson, Trey Osburn; sisters Winnie Cole and Jan Starkey; and her parents.
A service will be held at College Square in Conway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garland County Friends of the Library or any library of your choosing.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019