Sue Spradlin, 86, of Quitman went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Enders, Arkansas on June 14, 1932 to the late Shadrick Owen and Mary Lee Permenter. Sue was a homemaker and was known for dropping whatever she was doing to help her family or friends. Although she never drove a vehicle God always provided a way to what Sue needed. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family more than anything. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil Lee Spradlin; two brothers; three sisters; step-son, Don; and step-daughter, Claudia.
She is survived by her son, Cecil Leonard (Linda) Spradlin; daughter, Beverly Kimble (Keith) Bagwell; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Shonna, Beth, Athena, Kelly, Kayla, Shayne and Hayden; many great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Fred (Dorothy) Permenter and Owen Permenter; sister, Patsy (Jack) Burgess and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rose Bud, Arkansas.
