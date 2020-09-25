1/
Suzanne Carolyn Blackburn
1974 - 2020
Suzanne Carolyn Blackburn, 45, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1974 in Nashville, Tennessee to Jerry and Carolyn Baker.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Mildred Williams, and Malcom and Maxine Baker.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Daniel Blackburn; son, Charles Howell; parents, Jerry and Carolyn Baker; sister, Sharon (Joe) Hawkins; a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenbrier First United Methodist Church.

Donations can be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief), 458 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 or Greenbrier First United Methodist Church, 2 Tyler, Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058.

Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.comwww.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com>

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

