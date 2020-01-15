Home

Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Western Hills United Methodist Church
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Western Hills United Methodist Church
Resources
Suzanne R Hicks Obituary
Suzanne R. Hicks, 80, of Conway, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in Illinois to Clarence and Ella Mae Rounds, she was a member of Western Hills United Methodist Church, Bendemeer Grotto and Eastern Star.

She is survived by her children, James D. Hicks, Jr. (Karen) of Little Rock and Pam Hicks of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Autumn Dudley (Nick) and Danielle Brooks, of Little Rock, Abby Hicks and Hayley Hobbs (Zach) of Jonesboro; great-grandchildren, Jackson Dudley, Henry Dudley, Claire Brooks, Graham Hobbs and one on the way; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, James D. Hicks, Sr. and her siblings, Don, Jack and Robert Rounds.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m., preceded by visitation beginning at 1:00, at Western Hills United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Hoffman. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200. Mrs. Hicks' online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
