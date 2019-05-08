Teddy Hefley, 72, of Enola passed away May 6, 2019. He was born October 6, 1946 in Salinas, California to Ted and Virginia Hefley. Teddy worked as a Switchman for Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 38 years. His favorite pass time was farming he loved his cows and farm. Teddy was preceded in death by his father, Ted Hefley and sister, Alice Faye Hefley.
He is survived by his wife Connie Hefley, two sons, Lynn Hefley of Cabot and Jayson Hefley of Austin, two step-sons, Gary Smart of Millington, Tennessee and Jason Smart of Charleston, Arkansas, eight grandchildren, mother, Virginia Hefley of Russellville, and brother, Jerry Hefley of Russellville.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tsuda and staff for their excellent care.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 8, 2019