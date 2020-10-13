1/1
Teresa Ann Watson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Ann Watson, 70, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. She was born July 19, 1950 in Marshall, Arkansas to the late V.C. and Mattie Jo (Horton) Shannon. Teresa earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Central Arkansas. She worked at Greenbrier High School for 8 years as a Teacher; she was also a business owner for 40 years. Teresa loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Teresa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tommy Watson, son, Chris Watson and wife Jennifer of Greenbrier, AR, granddaughter, Mattie Elizabeth Watson, brother, Steve Shannon and wife Glenda of Conway, AR.
A Private Graveside Service will be held with Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox officiating.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.con/greenbrier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved