Teresa Bell Mooney, 62, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born October 2, 1957 in Conway to the late Jim and Allie Bell.
Teresa was a member of Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso. She was employed at the Vilonia School District in the Special Education Department for 20 years as a Paraprofessional. Teresa was passionate about spending time with her family. She also loved her church family, especially her small group. Teresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Glenn Mooney, two step sons , Chris and Corey Mooney, daughter, Geanise Pool, five grandchildren, Allison Trammell, Haley Pool, Brittin Holman, Caragan Holman and Colyn Mooney, three great-grandchildren, Levi Pool, Lettie Jane Trammell, and Brooks Holman, sister, Brenda Breedlove, brother, Benny Bell and numerous extended family, friends and church family.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday at Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, with Bro. Ron Riddle and Bro. John Mooney officiating. Burial will follow at Hawthicket Cemetery. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019