Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Bell Mooney


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Bell Mooney Obituary
Teresa Bell Mooney, 62, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born October 2, 1957 in Conway to the late Jim and Allie Bell.
Teresa was a member of Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso. She was employed at the Vilonia School District in the Special Education Department for 20 years as a Paraprofessional. Teresa was passionate about spending time with her family. She also loved her church family, especially her small group. Teresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Glenn Mooney, two step sons , Chris and Corey Mooney, daughter, Geanise Pool, five grandchildren, Allison Trammell, Haley Pool, Brittin Holman, Caragan Holman and Colyn Mooney, three great-grandchildren, Levi Pool, Lettie Jane Trammell, and Brooks Holman, sister, Brenda Breedlove, brother, Benny Bell and numerous extended family, friends and church family.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday at Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, with Bro. Ron Riddle and Bro. John Mooney officiating. Burial will follow at Hawthicket Cemetery. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now