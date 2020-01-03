|
Teresa Diane Hairston Smith, 48, passed away peacefully at her home very early New Year's Day.
She is survived by her husband, Early Smith of Greenbrier; her parents, Dwight and Suzanne Hairston of Conway; her brothers, Chris and Scott (Megan) Hairston of Sherwood; her niece and nephew, Carmen and Quaid Hairston; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Teresa was a remarkably kind and genuine person, headstrong but not judgmental, and deeply loyal. She lived a truly authentic life, without envy or vanity, taking pleasure in sweet and simple things like camping at Willow Beach, watching Star Trek reruns, and clowning around at family gatherings. Her big-hearted smile and boundless laughter will be dearly remembered by those God blessed to know her. May she rest in peace until the circle be unbroken.
A graveside service will be held in her honor at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3rd, at Round Mountain Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Hairston officiating.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020