Terra Tate of Enola, AR gained her Angel Wings on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the young age of 24.
Born in Searcy, AR, Terra lived most of her life in Enola where she attended Mt. Vernon Enola School. After graduating in 2014, Terra attended ASU-Beebe, where she received her Associates Degree. While in high school, Terra enjoyed playing softball and was involved in many school activities. She loved hunting and fishing. Terra was an active member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She had a passion for others. Terra never allowed her disability to limit her. She was loved by so many people and lit up the room with her amazing smile and personality. Terra left a wonderful impression on everyone she met.
Left behind to cherish her memory, are her mom, Keri Harris Henry; dad, Bennie Butler; aunts, Jeri (Andy) Sanders, Sheri (R.J.) Kibler; uncle, Terry (Cindy) Harris, great uncle, Ron (Pat) Harris; grandmother, Reba Henry.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Dallas, Brock Gartman, Joshua Clairday, Aaryn Herring, Josh Matthews and Rusty Crowell. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mt. Vernon Enola Class of 2014.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Born in Searcy, AR, Terra lived most of her life in Enola where she attended Mt. Vernon Enola School. After graduating in 2014, Terra attended ASU-Beebe, where she received her Associates Degree. While in high school, Terra enjoyed playing softball and was involved in many school activities. She loved hunting and fishing. Terra was an active member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She had a passion for others. Terra never allowed her disability to limit her. She was loved by so many people and lit up the room with her amazing smile and personality. Terra left a wonderful impression on everyone she met.
Left behind to cherish her memory, are her mom, Keri Harris Henry; dad, Bennie Butler; aunts, Jeri (Andy) Sanders, Sheri (R.J.) Kibler; uncle, Terry (Cindy) Harris, great uncle, Ron (Pat) Harris; grandmother, Reba Henry.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Dallas, Brock Gartman, Joshua Clairday, Aaryn Herring, Josh Matthews and Rusty Crowell. Honorary pallbearers will be the Mt. Vernon Enola Class of 2014.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 9, 2020.