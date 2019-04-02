Terri Jean Collins-Harris, 61, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born May 24, 1957 in Riverside CA, to Carl and Shirley Collins. Terri was preceded in death by brothers, Carl, David and Corey Collins and her mother.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 32 years, James Harris; son, Tony (Dory) Mock; stepsons, Alex Harris, Jonathan Harris and Jerry (Melissa) Harris; daughter, Krystina Phillips; 9 grandchildren; brother, Chris Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Services will be private. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019