Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
Theardis Stubbs Obituary
Theardis Stubbs, 66, of Conway, Ar departed this life November 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Stubbs; children Demetrius (Krystal) Stubbs, Kelcey Blake Stubbs, Khalilah Stubbs, LaKera Davis, and LaKeshia Bynum. Two brothers, Five sisters; Seven grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.  
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 16th at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Hwy 365, Mayflower, Ar. Visitation 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Palarm Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
