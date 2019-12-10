|
Theda Faye Glover, 94, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born July 12, 1925, in Conway, AR, to the late Seward and Minnie (Wilson) Reynolds. Theda was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wandle Glover, and her daughter, Paulette Anthes.
Theda was a believer in Jesus Christ. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Theda was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her beautiful smile and warm hugs.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Larry Glover (Jane) and Garry Glover (Peggy); grandchildren, Brian Glover (Wendy), Brett Glover, Matt Glover (Claire), Lynn Glover (Cara), Lynda Byrd (Michael), Jon Anthes and Michelle Erwin (Micah); great-grandchildren, Morgan, Hayden, Lucy, Rachel and Samantha Glover, Maygan Byrd and Myrisa Wilkins (Blake); great-great grandchild, Gracie Glover; brothers, Kenneth Reynolds and Robert Reynolds; sister, Eula Padgett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Thorn Cemetery in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019