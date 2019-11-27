|
Thelma Ruth Brittain Ward, 68, of Damascus, passed away peacefully, November 24, 2019. She was born March 19, 1951 in Winterset, Iowa to the late Dow John and Dortha Juanita Brittain. Thelma retired after over 30 years at the VA Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Clinton; where she was song leader and organist. Thelma enjoyed reading and the Razorbacks especially basketball. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Audous Eugene "Gene" Ward and brother, Robert Gene Shoesmith.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Jeri Michelle Ward (Paul) Munnerlyn of Austin, AR, grandson, Justin (Sara) Munnerlyn of Cabot, AR, sister, Clara Elizabeth Garrett, two brothers, Roger Denton Shoesmith and Austin Frank Brittain, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rosary will begin at 6:00 PM and be followed by Visitation until 8:00PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019. at St Jude Catholic Church in Clinton, AR with Father Luke Womack officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Mt. Cemetery in Damascus, Arkansas.
The Family asks that instead of flowers donations be made to http://www.alzark.org/give/ and that everyone please wear their Razorback gear or her favorite color blue to services.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019